DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ: According To The Latest Leak, Janema Is The Next Character To Join The Fight
Janemba could be the next fighter to joing the roster in Bandai Namco and Arc System Works' critically acclaimed Dragon Ball FighterZ; that is if the latest rumor is to be believed, of course.
The news actually comes from Microsoft's Larry "Major Nelson" Hyrb who, in the latest episode of This Week on Xbox, name-dropped Janemba as one of the new "skins" that will be released for Dragon Ball FighterZ. Just so we're clear, there aren't skins in the game, so he's likely referring to Janemba as a character.
While this is in no way confirmation that Janema is, in fact, the last character from the game's FighterZ Pass, things get even juicier when on the official Xbox YouTube channel someone made a comment alluding to them messing up the reveal, with Xbox replying that this was no leak but an announcement; in what seems to be more of a tongue in cheek kid of reply.
If this rumor was to be believed, Bandai Namco and Arc System Works will soon be releasing a proper trailer for the character, as well as an official release date. Until then, take this news with a pinch of salt.
After the success of the Xenoverse series, it’s time to introduce a new classic 2D DRAGON BALL fighting game for this generation’s consoles. DRAGON BALL FighterZ is born from what makes the DRAGON BALL series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its allpowerful fighters.
Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.
