DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ: Master Roshi Gets Action-Packed Trailer Ahead Of His Release Later This Week

Bandai Namco and Arc System Works have released a brand-new gameplay trailer for Dragon Ball FighterZ , reminding players that Master Roshi will be joining the game later this week.

A month ago, Bandai Namco hosted a special Dragon Ball FighterZ presentation, revealing that the latest character to join the roster in the popular 3v3 fighting game would be none other than the Turtle Hermit himself, Master Roshi.

The announcement came with a trailer that gave us some footage of Master Roshi in action, but the developers didn't reveal when he would be joining as a playable character. Bandai Namco did reassure players that Roshi would release at some point in September, though.

Today, Bandai Namco has shared a gameplay trailer that focuses entirely on Master Roshi, revealing that the beloved character will be joining the roster, as part of Dragon Ball FighterZ's Season 3, this week, although we are still not quite sure when.

Here's the thing. This launch trailer for master Roshi reveals that the character will become available on Friday the 18th of September , but the video's description states that it will be on Wednesday the 16th of September . Bandai Namco has clearly made a mistake, so Master Roshi releasing on Wednesday or Friday is anybody's guess.

Regardless, the launch trailer is pretty awesome, so be sure to give it a watch, and let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below.

Take a look:

After the success of the Xenoverse series, it’s time to introduce a new classic 2D DRAGON BALL fighting game for this generation’s consoles. DRAGON BALL FighterZ is born from what makes the DRAGON BALL series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its allpowerful fighters.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.