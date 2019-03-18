DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ: Scan Gives Us Our First Look At DRAGON BALL GT's Kid Goku
A leaked scan has given us our very first look at Dragon Ball GT's Kid Goku in Bandai Namco and Arc System Works' Dragon Ball FighterZ, and he looks exactly like what you'd have expected.
The reveal that Kid Goku was joining the Dragon Ball FighterZ roster was unofficially made by Monthly V-Jump last week, but Bandai Namco and Arc System Works have yet to officially announce the character; who will likely be part of the FighterZ season pass.
Now that Bandai Namco some Japanese have been sharing the information with their reders, it is only a matter of time until we get a trailer for Kid Goku in Dragon Ball FighterZ, so all we have to do now is play the waiting game for a little bit longer.
Take a look:
After the success of the Xenoverse series, it’s time to introduce a new classic 2D DRAGON BALL fighting game for this generation’s consoles. DRAGON BALL FighterZ is born from what makes the DRAGON BALL series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its allpowerful fighters.
Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.
