DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ: Ultra Instinct Goku and Kefla Revealed To Be The First Characters In Season 3
We have some great news for fans of Akira Toriyama's long-running, and iconic Dragon Ball series, as Bandai Namco has just released an action-packed gameplay trailer for Arc System Works' critically acclaimed Dragon Ball FighterZ — giving ous our first official look at the first two characters to join the game's roster as part of its Season 3.
Kefla and Ultra Instinct Goku are the first fighters to be revealed as part of Season 3 for Bandai Namco and Arc System Works' critically acclaimed Dragon Ball FighterZ.
Dragon Ball Super's Ultra Instinct Goku and Kefla — Universe Cale and Caulifula's Potara Fusion — have been officially confirmed to be joining Dragon Ball FighterZ, as part of the game's Season 3, this year; with Kefla becoming available on Friday the 28th of February, no less.
Fans who have been looking forward to playing as Goku's godlike transformation will have to keep waiting a little bit longer, since Bandai Namco didn't exactly reveal when Ultra Instinct Goku is releasing, but they did let players know that it will be at some point in Spring of this year.
Check it out:
After the success of the Xenoverse series, it’s time to introduce a new classic 2D DRAGON BALL fighting game for this generation’s consoles. DRAGON BALL FighterZ is born from what makes the DRAGON BALL series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its allpowerful fighters.
Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.
