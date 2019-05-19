DRAGON BALL SUPER's Ribrianne Is The Next DLC Character To Join The Roster In DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2
Bandai Namco and Dimps' Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 seems to be getting quite the bunch of new content, even after the developer announced that they would only be supporting this game for one year after its original release in October of 2016.
The power of love made Bandai Namco and Dimps introduce Dragon Ball Super's Ribrianne as the latest DLC character to join the roster if Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 .
Dragon Ball Xenoverse series Producer Masayuki Hirano then revealed that they still had plans for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2; promising to keep supporting the game by releasing new quests, characters, skills, and characters to keep players coming back to the role-playing fighting game.
As recently revealed by the latest issue of V Jump, Dragon Ball Super's Ribrianne is the next character to join the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 roster as part of the Ultra DLC Pack #1; expected to release in Japan on the 9th of June, although we still don't know if this is the same date the DLC will become available here in the West.
Thanks to Twitter user DBSChronicles, we know that Ribrianne moveset will include a bunch of her attacks seen in Dragon Ball Super, from Formation, Pretty Cannon, Pretty Charge, and Lovely Cyclone as part of her Super Attacks, to Ribrianne Eternal Love and Ribrianne Lovely Showtime for her Ultimate Attacks.
Check it out:
Developed to fully utilize the power of current generation gaming consoles and PCs, DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 builds upon the highly popular DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE with enhanced graphics that will further immerse players into the largest and most detailed Dragon Ball world ever developed.
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.
