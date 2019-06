DRAGON BALL SUPER's SSGSS Evolved Vegeta Will Soon Become Available In DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2

Bandai Namco has announced that SSGSS Evolved Vegeta, as seen in Dragon Ball Super, will become available in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 very soon.

Break all your limits with SSGSS Evolved Vegeta in the upcoming Ultra Pack 1 for #DragonBall Xenoverse 2!

This empowered version of Vegeta will soon be playable with all his iconic moves such as Atomic Blast, Final Galick Flash and Final Explosion! pic.twitter.com/ipE5tA8x6L — BANDAI NAMCO EU (@BandaiNamcoEU) June 21, 2019















Developed to fully utilize the power of current generation gaming consoles and PCs, DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 builds upon the highly popular DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE with enhanced graphics that will further immerse players into the largest and most detailed Dragon Ball world ever developed.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.

Bandai Namco has really stayed true to their promise about not abandoningplayers, as they keep releasing new content to keep fans coming back to the game and getting the most out of it.Just last month Bandai Namco announced that Dragon Ball Super's Ribrianne was, through the power of Love, also going to become available as a playable character in. If Ribrianne didn't get players excited, this new character will defiitely do the job.Earlier today, the developer announced that SSGSS Evolved Vegeta, the new transformation that Vegeta showed off during the Tournament of Power, will become available soon. Bandai Namco did not, however, reveal exactly when the character will be releasing, but they did share some awesome new screenshots to get players excited.Check it out: