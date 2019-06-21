DRAGON BALL SUPER's SSGSS Evolved Vegeta Will Soon Become Available In DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2
Bandai Namco has really stayed true to their promise about not abandoning Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 players, as they keep releasing new content to keep fans coming back to the game and getting the most out of it.
Bandai Namco has announced that SSGSS Evolved Vegeta, as seen in Dragon Ball Super, will become available in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 very soon.
Just last month Bandai Namco announced that Dragon Ball Super's Ribrianne was, through the power of Love, also going to become available as a playable character in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. If Ribrianne didn't get players excited, this new character will defiitely do the job.
Earlier today, the developer announced that SSGSS Evolved Vegeta, the new transformation that Vegeta showed off during the Tournament of Power, will become available soon. Bandai Namco did not, however, reveal exactly when the character will be releasing, but they did share some awesome new screenshots to get players excited.
Check it out:
Developed to fully utilize the power of current generation gaming consoles and PCs, DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 builds upon the highly popular DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE with enhanced graphics that will further immerse players into the largest and most detailed Dragon Ball world ever developed.
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]