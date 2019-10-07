 DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 Gets New Trailer For The Ultra Pack 1 Ahead Of Tomorrow's Release
Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, showing off some of the contents featured in the Ultra Pack 1 DLC that releases tomorrow.

The Ultra Pack 1 for Bandai Namco and CyberConnect 2's Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is almost here, and the developer has been sharing a bunch of screenshots that have given us a good look at the new characters that will be added when the DLC becomes available.

Now that we're only one day away from the Ultra Pack 1's release, Bandai Namco has released a new trailer that finally allows us to get a good look at SSGSS Vegeta, Ribrianne, and SSGSS Vegeta Evolved in action; so players can get even more excited for the newcomers.

Besides introducing the aforementioned fighters as playable characters, the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Ultra Pack 1 will also be adding a few more things to keep things interesting — such as 5 Parallel Quests, 10 additional skins, 5 costumes, and 8 Super Souls.

Developed to fully utilize the power of current generation gaming consoles and PCs, DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 builds upon the highly popular DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE with enhanced graphics that will further immerse players into the largest and most detailed Dragon Ball world ever developed.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.
