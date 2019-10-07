DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 Gets New Trailer For The Ultra Pack 1 Ahead Of Tomorrow's Release
The Ultra Pack 1 for Bandai Namco and CyberConnect 2's Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is almost here, and the developer has been sharing a bunch of screenshots that have given us a good look at the new characters that will be added when the DLC becomes available.
Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, showing off some of the contents featured in the Ultra Pack 1 DLC that releases tomorrow.
Now that we're only one day away from the Ultra Pack 1's release, Bandai Namco has released a new trailer that finally allows us to get a good look at SSGSS Vegeta, Ribrianne, and SSGSS Vegeta Evolved in action; so players can get even more excited for the newcomers.
Besides introducing the aforementioned fighters as playable characters, the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Ultra Pack 1 will also be adding a few more things to keep things interesting — such as 5 Parallel Quests, 10 additional skins, 5 costumes, and 8 Super Souls.
Check it out:
Developed to fully utilize the power of current generation gaming consoles and PCs, DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 builds upon the highly popular DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE with enhanced graphics that will further immerse players into the largest and most detailed Dragon Ball world ever developed.
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.
