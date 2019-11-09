DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Expected To Launch In Japan In January; Cover For The Game Revealed

Bandai Namco has finally confirmed that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be releasing in Japan — for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital) — early next year; becoming available on the 16th of January.
This new information comes from Bandai Namco's Japanese website for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, so we still don't have an official release date for the game here in the West. With all that said, it is very likely that Bandai Namco will end up releasing the game worldwide; we'll just have to wait for an official announcement.
Bandai Namco has also revealed that early purchases of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will include some additional content like items that increase status and even a sub-story called "A Dangerous Party of Friends" — which will see Goku's friends throwing a party to celebrate his return from Yadrat.
-Early unlock of the training menu to fight against former Ginyu Force member Bonyu – Bonyu is a female warrior and former member of the Ginyu Force created by Akira Toriyama. While she was a famous warrior that Ginyu was at the head of scouting when the Ginyu Force was first formed, she hated “those poses” and left the group. Players can fight a virtual Bonyu, recreated based on data obtained from the Ginyu Force spaceship, in the Capsule Corporation’s training room.
-Sub-Story: “A Dangerous Party of Friends” – A story in which Goku’s friends throw him a party to celebrate his return from planet Yardrat, which is a story that was not depicted in the original work.
-Bento: “Happy Ultra Finest Quality Meat” – Increase your status by eating meals in the agme. This is a status up item that will let you progress with an advantage in the early parts of the game.
As if that wasn't enough, we also got our first look at the cover art for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot that sees Goku riding Kintoun; a simple and yet effective cover.
Take a look:
Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital) early in 2020.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]