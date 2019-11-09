DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Expected To Launch In Japan In January; Cover For The Game Revealed

-Early unlock of the training menu to fight against former Ginyu Force member Bonyu – Bonyu is a female warrior and former member of the Ginyu Force created by Akira Toriyama. While she was a famous warrior that Ginyu was at the head of scouting when the Ginyu Force was first formed, she hated “those poses” and left the group. Players can fight a virtual Bonyu, recreated based on data obtained from the Ginyu Force spaceship, in the Capsule Corporation’s training room.

-Sub-Story: “A Dangerous Party of Friends” – A story in which Goku’s friends throw him a party to celebrate his return from planet Yardrat, which is a story that was not depicted in the original work.

-Bento: “Happy Ultra Finest Quality Meat” – Increase your status by eating meals in the agme. This is a status up item that will let you progress with an advantage in the early parts of the game.