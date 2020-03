DRAGON MARKED FOR DEATH: Upcoming Update Will be Adding Two Additional Characters To The Game

New update for Dragon Marked for Death will be adding two new playable characters, developer Inti Creates has recently revealed; expected to become available next month.

Are you ready, Dragonblood Clan?!



Dragon Marked for Death, our action RPG on Nintendo Switch is getting a massive update with Ver. 3.0.0 on April 21, 2020!



Here's a sneak peek at the new characters, Oracle and Bandit, and their Japanese voice cast!https://t.co/RMYs2L86SX pic.twitter.com/v7SSUAfH44 — Inti Creates (@IntiCreatesEN) March 13, 2020

Dragon MFD is a 2D side-scrolling action RPG game where up to 4 players can play together in either local multiplayer or online multiplayer. Refreshing, feel-good level designs based around intuitive 2D-action-based gameplay await!

Inti Creates has surprised fans of— their latest action role-playing video game — by revealing that a massive update will be getting released on the, and it is one that fans should really be looking forward to.As per the developer's announcement, update Ver 3.0.0 will be massive, and it will be adding two brand-new playable characters that will be giving players even more reasons to replay this phenomenal game.Inti Creates has released a new video that introduces players to Oracle and Bandit — who will be voiced by Yui Horie and Yuji Kaji, respectively — and also gives us a pretty good idea of what to expect once these new characters become available next month.The developer hasn't revealed any further details about's Ver 3.0.0, but it is very likely that brand-new missions will also be added to the game. We'll just have to wait for more official announcements by Inti Creates.Take a look:



Dragon Marked for Death is currently available for the Nintendo Switch.