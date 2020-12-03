DRAGON MARKED FOR DEATH: Upcoming Update Will be Adding Two Additional Characters To The Game
Inti Creates has surprised fans of Dragon Marked for Death — their latest action role-playing video game — by revealing that a massive update will be getting released on the 21st of April, and it is one that fans should really be looking forward to.
New update for Dragon Marked for Death will be adding two new playable characters, developer Inti Creates has recently revealed; expected to become available next month.
As per the developer's announcement, update Ver 3.0.0 will be massive, and it will be adding two brand-new playable characters that will be giving players even more reasons to replay this phenomenal game.
Inti Creates has released a new video that introduces players to Oracle and Bandit — who will be voiced by Yui Horie and Yuji Kaji, respectively — and also gives us a pretty good idea of what to expect once these new characters become available next month.
The developer hasn't revealed any further details about Dragon Marked for Death's Ver 3.0.0, but it is very likely that brand-new missions will also be added to the game. We'll just have to wait for more official announcements by Inti Creates.
Take a look:
Dragon MFD is a 2D side-scrolling action RPG game where up to 4 players can play together in either local multiplayer or online multiplayer. Refreshing, feel-good level designs based around intuitive 2D-action-based gameplay await!
Dragon Marked for Death is currently available for the Nintendo Switch.
