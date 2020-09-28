DRAGON QUEST: DAI NO DAIBOKEN TAMASHII NO KIZUNA Has Released A Brand New Promo Video

With the Dragon Quest franchise getting new life breathed into it with the return of the Dragon Quest: The Adventures of Dai anime, more content centered around the character and story are starting to be released. Aside from some releases in both Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Bandai Namco Entertainment's Jump Force, this is the most significant amount of attention that the franchise has gotten in some time!

While there may be some animated movies that have also been released for the franchise, one of the outlets that have, ironically, not been explored too often has been the world of mobile gaming. However, that looks to be changing with the release of Dragon Quest: Dai no Daibōken Xross Blade and Dragon Quest: Dai no Daibōken Tamashii no Kizuna. The former is set for release this October; however the latter is still in development.

Dragon Quest: Dai no Daibōken Tamashii no Kizuna has recently released a brand new trailer that shows off a lot of the mechanics, including combat and gameplay, while also putting a spotlight on the characters as well. For now, it appears to be the most definitive look at the game yet!

While Square Enix has not released an official launch date for the game, fans can stay tuned for more updates as they come. We would love to hear your thoughts on the new game, and don't forget to check out the new trailer!





In the story, after the defeat of the demon lord Hadlar, all of the monsters were unleashed from his evil will and moved to the island of Delmurin to live in peace. Dai is the only human living on the island. Having been raised by the kindly monster Brass, Dai's dream is to grow up to be a hero. He gets to become one when Hadlar is resurrected and the previous hero, Avan, comes to train Dai to help in the battle. But Hadlar, announcing that he now works for an even more powerful demon lord, comes to kill Avan. To save his students, Avan uses a Self-Sacrifice spell to attack, but is unable to defeat Hadlar. When it seems that Dai and Avan's other student Pop are doomed, a mark appears on Dai's forehead and he suddenly gains super powers and is able to fend off Hadlar. The two students then go off on a journey to avenge Avan and bring peace back to the world.



Dragon Quest: Dai no Daiboken Tamashii no Kizuna is coming to iOS and Android in 2021!