DRAGON QUEST TACT: The Hit Mobile Game Is Making Its Way To The West

Based on the hit game franchise, the mobile game Dragon Quest Tact is finally coming to smartphones in the west! Hit the jump to check out the announcement trailer!

The Dragon Quest franchise is one that has been around for such a long time that it is as much of a staple to the genre it inhabits as The Legend of Zelda is to fantasy. Since its humble beginnings, the franchise has grown into a behemoth of anime, manga, films, and more!

While Dragon Quest has been known for so much, its games will always have a special place in the hearts of many fans; this is even compounded with the addition protagonists from the series being included in both Jump Force and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Now, with a new anime and manga coming out, the time is right to get the franchise back in the spotlight. Since the world is always on their phones, Square Enix has decided to bring its mobile title, Dragon Quest Tact, to a brand new audience in the west! The turn-based combat fist perfectly for the game and mobile devices and is exemplified in a fun cinematic trailer that can be seen below!

Is Dragon Quest coming back in a big way? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments below, and don't forget to check out the new trailer!





Dragon Quest Tact is coming soon to iOS and Android!