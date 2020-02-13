DRAGON QUEST: YOUR STORY 3D CG Anime Movie Is Now Available To Stream On Netflix

Adapted from the storyline of DRAGON QUEST V™: Hand of the Heavenly Bride®, DRAGON QUEST YOUR STORY tells the tale of Luca as he follows in his father's footsteps to rescue his beloved mother from the evil grips of Ladja, a high-ranking member of an organization known as The Order of Zugzwang. Failure is not an option as Luca uses the power of magic while battling monsters in his search for the Zenithian sword and the Legendary Hero, his only hope for success. Supervised by the original DRAGON QUEST creator Yuji Horii, the movie runs one hour and 42 minutes.