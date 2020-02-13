DRAGON QUEST: YOUR STORY 3D CG Anime Movie Is Now Available To Stream On Netflix
Last month, a listing surfaced on Netflix's official website which suggested that Dragon Quest: Your Story would soon be available to stream via the platform — check out that article here. Thanks to an insider named Wario64; it was believed that the 3D CG anime film would be coming to Netflix on February 13th.
As of today, the Dragon Quest: Your Story 3D CG anime film that released back in Japan last year is available to stream on Netflix in the West. Find out more...
Dragon Quest: Your Story released in August 2019 via Toho in Japan. It's based on the Dragon Quest video game series and specifically Dragon Quest V — which released for the Super Famicom back in 1992 and was later brought to the Nintendo DS.
As of today, it's now available to stream on Netflix (via Toonado). It turns out the speculation wasn't for naught and the insider was legitimate. You can visit the 3D CG anime film's official Netflix page — by clicking here — and/or check out its official trailer and synopsis below.
Adapted from the storyline of DRAGON QUEST V™: Hand of the Heavenly Bride®, DRAGON QUEST YOUR STORY tells the tale of Luca as he follows in his father's footsteps to rescue his beloved mother from the evil grips of Ladja, a high-ranking member of an organization known as The Order of Zugzwang. Failure is not an option as Luca uses the power of magic while battling monsters in his search for the Zenithian sword and the Legendary Hero, his only hope for success. Supervised by the original DRAGON QUEST creator Yuji Horii, the movie runs one hour and 42 minutes.
