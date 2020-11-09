DRAGON'S DOGMA: Watch The Opening Credits Sequence For The Highly Anticipated Anime

Fans of Capcom's popular Dragon's Dogma video game must be counting the days until Netflix's anime adaptation of the game finally becomes available next week, and they have every reason to be excited, since everything we've seen so far looks phenomenal.

This upcoming anime series was initially announced in March of last year, but it wasn't until this year that we finally got some news about the state of the project. Netflix just released released the first official trailer for Dragon's Dogma, and the production value of the show rivals that of Netflix's Castlevania; expected, but still exciting.

When it comes to animation in particular, Netflix is proactively delivering top quality products, and Dragon's Dogma doesn't look like it will be the exception. That first official trailer is solid proof of this, and we cannot wait to finally see what they have done with Capcom's intellectual property.

Just recently, and ahead of the long-awaited release next Thursday the 17th of September, Netflix has released the opening credits sequence to get fans even more excited for the series; no new footage is actually shown in the opening sequence, but it will hopefully make the waiting a little less painful.

Have a look:

Based on a world-famous action RPG set in an open world, Dragon’s Dogma from CAPCOM will be brought to life as a Netflix original anime series. The story follows a man’s journey seeking revenge on a dragon who stole his heart. On his way, the man is brought back to life as an ‘Arisen’. An action adventure about a man challenged by demons who represent the seven deadly sins of humans.

Dragon's Dogma will begin streaming, exclusively on Netflix, on Thursday the 17th of September.