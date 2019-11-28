 ENGAGE SOULS: New Trailer For Square Wnix Smartphone Game
Square Enix is teasing a new mobile RPG called Engage Souls. While not much else is known yet; hit the jump to check out the brand new teaser!

marvelfreek94 | 11/28/2019
Filed Under: "Video Games" Source: www.crunchyroll.com
In a brief bit of news, coming out of Square Enix, a brand new RPG is coming to the app stores of iOS and Android. The game is called Engage Souls and while not much else has been revealed, aside from the fact that it is an RPG, a brand new teaser was released for the game. The theme song "Glory" is performed by The Peggies. Check it out below!



Excited for the new smartphone game? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! Engage Souls is set to hit the app store in 2020!
