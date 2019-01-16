ETRIAN ODYSSEY NEXUS Game Shares New Challenge Trailer

Developer Atlus' upcoming role-playing Nintendo 3DS game, Etrian Odyssey Nexus , has shared a new challenge trailer. Here is more information on the title.

Developer and publisher AtlusUSA has uploaded a new 1.01 video titled Challenge Trailer for the upcoming role-playing game Etrian Odyssey Nexus. The video has new footage of the game and breaks down the progression system where players earn skills and challenge dungeons as well as enemies.



The game will be available for the Nintendo Switch 3DS on February 5, 2019.

Fan-favorite classes will be included and an all-new hero class joins the fray. The game will include the iconic characters from the franchise, 19 playable classes and a bunch of labyrinths that players can spend a long time on.

The company promises various things on the game: meeting eccentric characters like Shilleka or Vivian, exploring and mapping treacherous dungeons, revived game mechanics, force boost and force break and battling fearsome beasts.



The launch edition of the title will include a Vivian pin and an art book. Yuji Himukai is the designer, Yuzo Koshiro is the soundtrack composer and Atlus is both developing and publishing it.

