Evil Lord Drakkon Gets The Spotlight In The Latest POWER RANGERS: BATTLE FOR THE GRID Trailer

Lionsgate Games has shared an all-new Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid gameplay trailer, giving us a chance to take a look at the corrupted Tommy Oliver from another dimension, known as Lord Drakkon...

For over 25 years Power Rangers has been one of the most popular franchises in the world. As a perennial Top 10 NPD Action Brand, the globally renowned brand has spawned hit TV shows, movies, toys, comics, live entertainment and games.

Tommy Oliver, Jason Lee Scott, and Gia Moran won't be the only playable characters available for Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, as Lord Drakkon has officially joined the fighting game's roster.According to the recently released description of Drakkon, he is Tommy "" In his world, Drakkon rules Earth with an iron fist from a dystopian and futuristic Angel Grove, a fictional city in California.At its core, nWay and Lionsgate Games' Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid is all about pitting two teams of three against each other, giving you a chance to battle other players (the game will only feature online ranked and casual matches as well as a story mode at launch) as fan-favorite heroes and villains from the Power Rangers universe, which just recently celebrated its major 25th anniversary.While we're still patiently waiting for the announcement of Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid's release date, be sure to take a closer look at the villainous Lord Drakkon in the game's new trailer down below:



Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid will be available for PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC in April.