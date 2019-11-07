"Fans Will Be Pleased" With The Redesign Of SONIC THE HEDGEHOG, According To The Film's Producer
Before Sonic the Hedgehog's realistic design was revealed to the world with the release of his film's first trailer, it was shrouded in mystery. Needless to say, once revealed, fans were far from pleased with what Paramount had cooked up. It was uncanny and anthropomorphic, notably having human teeth.
Tim Miller, one of the producers of Paramount's upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie, recently discussed the imminent redesign of the character, assuring fans that they won't be disappointed this time.
Jeff Fowler, the director of the film, quickly took to social media to calm the storm of criticism with an announcement that the character would be subjected to yet another redesign. This time it would be more similar to Sonic's usual look, that is according to Ben Schwartz - who will be voicing the character in the upcoming film.
A producer of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie recently discussed the redesign (via Toonado). Thankfully, he assured that fans won't be disappointed this time around. Tim Miller explained that he has seen the imminent new look: “I have. And I think the fans will be pleased.”
Look, I was with fans and so was Jeff. When the s–t hit the fan, I went over there and said, 'The most important thing to do, man, is say, 'I f–ked up.' He’d already sent a tweet out an hour before I got there. He’s a good man. It was exactly the right way to handle that. The fans have a voice in this too. There’s a right way to listen.
