FATE/GRAND ORDER: New Anime Ad Helps Celebrate Mobile Game's 4th Anniversary
Yesterday a new ad dropped for the popular RPG mobile game Fate/Grand Order. The ad was released to help celebrate the mobile game's 4th anniversary, the ad is animated by the famous A-1 Pictures. The short ad shows a few of the heroes facing mythological monsters including a chimera and a hydra. The ad will be airing on television stations throughout Japan on August 7th. Check out the ad down below:
The Fate/Grand Order mobile game grossed a whopping $3 billion US dollars worldwide as of March 2019 according to Sensor Tower Store Intelligence data. Last February, Fate/Grand Order was the No. 2 ranked mobile game for global revenue at $84.3 million US dollars. Aniplex released the Fate/Grand Order mobile game in Japan back in the of summer 2015. The game then later received an English release in the United States and Canada in June 2017.
There has also been two anime movies announced for Fate/Grand Order, they will be titled Fate/Grand Order The Movie Divine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot! To get more details click here!
What are your thoughts on the new ad? Have you played the mobile game? Which servant is your favorite in the game or anime? Let us know your thoughts in the comments and stay tuned for more Fate/Grand Order news!
