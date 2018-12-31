FATE/GRAND ORDER Video Game Shares New Television Commercial

Fate/Grand Order is a popular mobile game that came out three years ago. The game has released a new television commercial promoting its new update and version. Here is more on the title.

The official Fate/Grand Order YouTube channel has uploaded a new 15-second television commercial for the hit anime mobile game Fate/Grand Order. The video shows off the new content coming to the game, a couple of action scenes with actual gameplay and ends off with a shot of a new character.

Fate/Grand Order is a free-to-play, turn-based combat RPG for mobile in which the players take on the role of a Master, being able to summon powerful heroes known as Servants to fight against different enemies. The first part of the game was released in Japan in the summer of 2015 and has seven chapters, in addition to the first chapter of part 1.5.

The game also features a second part titled Fate/Grand Order: Cosmos in the Lost Belt, as well as a virtual reality game for PlayStation VR titled Fate/Grand Order VR feat. Mashu Kyrielight and another game called Fate/Grand Order Arcade.

