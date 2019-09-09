FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Finally Gets An Official Launch Date; New Features Trailer Released
After having been announced last year, little has been revealed about the upcoming Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition; with the developer only revealing the platforms it would be releasing on and that it would be launching at some point this year.
Square Enix has revealed that Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition will be releasing in January of next year; new features trailer has been also released.
Today Square Enix has revealed that Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition has been pushed back and will no longer be launching this year; releasing for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, as well as on iOS and Android devices, on the 23rd of January.
The developer has also shared a new trailer for the game, and among the many features that they have added to this remastered edition we have some new voiceovers for the characters and even crossplatform gameplay; something that will definitely make the multiplayer experience a lot more enjoyable.
Check it out:
Long ago, a giant meteorite fell on the land, and deadly miasma blanketed the world. Crystals keep the miasma in check, but the crystals' power is not eternal. Young adventurers embark on a journey once a year seeking "drops of myrrh" to purify the crystals. These are the chronicles of brave young adventurers who journey to protect their home. These are the "CRYSTAL CHRONICLES."
Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition will release for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android on the 23rd of January in 2020.
