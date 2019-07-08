FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Will Be Playable At This Year's Gamescom
Fans of the Final Fantasy series will be ecstatic to find out that Square Enix has just announced that Gamescom attendees will be able to get their hands on a playable demo of the long-awaited Final Fantasy VII Remake.
Gamescom will begin on the 20th of August, and attendees will be able to play Final Fantasy VII Remake across 72 stations that will be located in the SWquare Enix booth — as announced by the developer earlier today.
So, if you're one of the lucky ones attending the event — which takes place in Cologne, Germany — be sure to pay the Square Enix booth a visit and be one of the first to play Final Fantasy VII Remake ahead of its release in March of next year.
In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, AVALANCHE. AVALANCHE was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organisation which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra's elite combat force, SOLDIER, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor. Can Cloud and AVALANCHE protect the planet from the huge, formidable enemy, Shinra Inc.?
Final Fantasy VII Remake will become available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on the 3rd of March in 2020.
