FINAL FANTASY XII: THE ZODIAC AGE Physical Edition Will Be Getting Reversible Cover By Hideo Minata

Enter an era of war within the world of Ivalice. The small kingdom of Dalmasca, conquered by the Archadian Empire, is left in ruin and uncertainty. Princess Ashe, the one and only heir to the throne, devotes herself to the resistance to liberate her country. Vaan, a young man who lost his family in the war, dreams of flying freely in the skies. In a fight for freedom and fallen royalty, join these unlikely allies and their companions as they embark on a heroic adventure to free their homeland.

Last year Square Enix surprised us all by announcing that they would be re-releasing quite the bunch of Final Fantasy titles on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and even on Steam, which is something fans of the long-running role-playing series have been wanting for quite a while.The company later revealed that some of these titles, likeandwould be getting not only a digital version but also a physical release for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One.It isn't just a regular physical copy, however, as Square Enix revealed thatwill also be getting a fantastic reversible over by Final Fantasy series Art Director Hideo Minata, who's worked on, and— among other titles.Take a look:

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age will be available for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One on the 30th of April.