FINAL FANTASY XII: THE ZODIAC AGE Physical Edition Will Be Getting Reversible Cover By Hideo Minata

Art director Hideo Minaba created this new piece to celebrate #FinalFantasy XII The Zodiac Age coming to #Xbox One and #NintendoSwitch on April 30th. This beautiful art will be featured on the reversible inside cover of the physical editions! https://t.co/iNO6FaYScA pic.twitter.com/AgrBAJMHBI

Enter an era of war within the world of Ivalice. The small kingdom of Dalmasca, conquered by the Archadian Empire, is left in ruin and uncertainty. Princess Ashe, the one and only heir to the throne, devotes herself to the resistance to liberate her country. Vaan, a young man who lost his family in the war, dreams of flying freely in the skies. In a fight for freedom and fallen royalty, join these unlikely allies and their companions as they embark on a heroic adventure to free their homeland.