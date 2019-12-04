FINAL FANTASY XII: THE ZODIAC AGE Physical Edition Will Be Getting Reversible Cover By Hideo Minata
Last year Square Enix surprised us all by announcing that they would be re-releasing quite the bunch of Final Fantasy titles on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and even on Steam, which is something fans of the long-running role-playing series have been wanting for quite a while.
Square Enix has recently revealed that Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age will be getting a fantastic physical release with a reversible cover drawn by Final Fantasy Art Director Hideo Minata.
The company later revealed that some of these titles, like Final Fantasy X/X-2 and Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age would be getting not only a digital version but also a physical release for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One.
It isn't just a regular physical copy, however, as Square Enix revealed that Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age will also be getting a fantastic reversible over by Final Fantasy series Art Director Hideo Minata, who's worked on Final Fantasy V, Final Fantasy Tactics, and Final Fantasy XII — among other titles.
Take a look:
Enter an era of war within the world of Ivalice. The small kingdom of Dalmasca, conquered by the Archadian Empire, is left in ruin and uncertainty. Princess Ashe, the one and only heir to the throne, devotes herself to the resistance to liberate her country. Vaan, a young man who lost his family in the war, dreams of flying freely in the skies. In a fight for freedom and fallen royalty, join these unlikely allies and their companions as they embark on a heroic adventure to free their homeland.
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age will be available for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One on the 30th of April.
