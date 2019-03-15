Friendly Reminder That ONE PIECE: WORLD SEEKER Has Become Available Today
Bandai Namco's One Piece: World Seeker, is the very first open world game based on Eiichiro Oda's acclaimed One Piece series, coming out for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC today.
The game will see Luffy and the Straw Hat crew exploring Jail Island, as they go on quests to help some of the islanders and even some familiar faces from the One Piece series; building friendships that will affect the game's Karma System.
With an original story by Eiichiro Oda himself, One Piece World: Seeker promises to deliver a top quality experience for players — as they become the protagonists of their very own One Piece story.
The Straw Hat crew arrives on Jail Island where an ominous sense of danger seems to be looming. What could have attracted the World Government and the Germa 66 to this place?
One Piece: World Seeker is available for the PlayStation, Xbox One, and PC today.
