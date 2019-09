Game Freak And Nintendo Have Finally Revealed The Brand-New Pokémon For POKÉMON SWORD & SHIELD

While it may have taken a while, after having been teased by the developers, Game Freak and Nintendo have finally revealed a brand-new Pokémon that will be featured in Pokémon Sword & Shield .

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be set in Galar, an expansive region with many environments—idyllic countryside, contemporary cities, thick forests, and craggy, snow-covered mountains. The people and Pokémon live together in this region, and they’ve worked together to develop the industries here.

After having been teased by Game Freak and Nintendo for a while, The Pokémon Company has finally revealed one of the brand-new Pokémon that will be featured in the upcoming, and highly anticipatedandThe new Pokémon in question is Sirfetch'd — which is a variation of the original Farfetch'd that most people know from the Generation 1 of Pokémon — who is exclusive to the new Galar region from Pokémon Sword & Shield; a region that is, most definitely, based on the United Kingdom.According to the description in the recently released trailer for Sirfetch'd, this new Pokémon is very appropriately armed with a sword and shield, and its Steadfast ability seems to be based on the medieval sport of Jousting. The other thing worth mentioning is that Sirfetch'd is aexclusive, so it will not appear inTake a look:



Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield will be available for the Nintendo Switch on the 15th of November.