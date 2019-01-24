George A. Romero's Legacy Lives On In This Brand New RESIDENT EVIL 2: REMAKE Live-Action Trailer
Resident Evil 2: Remake is almost here as Capcom's first major 2019 title (the other two being Devil May Cry V and the Nintendo Switch port of Dragon's Dogma) will be released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC tomorrow, giving you a chance to relive your 1998 experience with the game or play it for the very first time, trying to survive in the supposedly safe Raccoon City Police Department.
In this recently released Resident Evil 2: Remake commercial, Capcom pays homage to the original RE2 live-action trailer directed by the horror master George A. Romero, so be sure to check it out now...
21 years ago, Capcom released a RE2 commercial featuring the game's main characters – Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield – doing their best to fight a horde of mindless zombies. That trailer was not only well made, but also directed by the legendary horror master George A. Romero, the mastermind behind the "Night of the Living Dead" series, also known as the father of the zombie film.
According to the Japanese developer and publisher, the remake won't be faithful one to one, giving players that have already played the cult classic video game a chance to experience something new, fresh, and terrifyingly unexpected. As a reminder, Resident Evil 2: Remake is powered by Capcom's own RE Engine, the very same game engine Capcom used to develop Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and DMCV.
Today, the Japanese studio has released a brand new live-action trailer for the upcoming remake, inspired by the late artist's original work. Be sure to watch and compare both trailers down below:
The genre-defining masterpiece Resident Evil 2 returns, completely re-built from the ground up for a deeper narrative experience. Using Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, Resident Evil 2 offers a fresh take on the classic survival horror saga with breathtakingly realistic visuals, heart-poundingly immersive audio, a new over-the-shoulder camera, and modernized controls on top of gameplay modes from the original game.
Resident Evil 2 will return reimagined for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC TOMORROW!
