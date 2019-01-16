GOD EATER 3 Video Game Shares New Multiplayer Trailer

Developer BANDAI NAMCO Studios' upcoming action adventure video game, God Eater 3 , has shared a new multiplayer trailer that puts the focus on team strategy. Here is more.

The official Bandai Namco YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.15-minute multiplayer trailer for the upcoming action adventure video game God Eater 3. The video shows, just like the title implies, several players working together in order to defeat Ash Aragami. Players will be able to use customized heores and play with up to 12 people in Assault Mode.

God Eater 3 hits the PlayStation 4 and Steam on February 8.

The opening theme is Stereo Future by Bish and is described as a punk band without instruments. The story of the game follows the unknown disaster known as the ash zone. Humans need to escape the ground because of this area covering it and escape ot the underground base Minato.



The game's protagonist is AGE, the player follows him and his friends surviving the hard days ahead. Shift is the studio developing it and BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment publishes the project. The game is a sequel to God Eater 2: Rage Burst which came out on August 30, 2016.

