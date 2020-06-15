GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-: New Character Trailer Revealed For Upcoming Video Game

Ramlethal Valentine is coming to the new Guilty Gear -Strive- fighting game. Hit the jump to check out the brand new character trailer and the awesome new combat footage Ramlethal brings to the game!

Since 1998, Arc System Works has been hard at work, creating brand new and exciting Guilty Gear video games. Guilty Gear is a fighting game franchise that pits outrageous and compelling characters against each other in unique and colorful settings.

The most recent release in the series was Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2, back in 2017. Since then, the franchise has not had any new console releases. This means that the franchise is long overdue for a new addition.

The newest game coming to the franchise is Guilty Gear -Stride-. The latest installment promises to bring all of the newest system and mechanics updates from Bandai Namco Entertainment and Arc System Works to the newest release in an impressive fashion.

One of the characters that have been announced to come to the game is the giant sword-wielding fighter Ramlethal Valentine. With the character introduction, a new trailer was revealed that showcases the crisp and vibrant animations of the latest fighter. Needless to say, Ramlethal Valentine is here to pack a punch!

While it has been delayed till next year, the upcoming Guilty Gear installment looks to be its best yet! Make sure to check out the new footage and share your thoughts in the usual spot!

Guilty Gear -Stride- is set to release in early 2021!