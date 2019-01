HUNTERXHUNTER's Gon Freecss Is The Latest Character To Get The Spotlight In JUMP FORCE

HunterXHunter's Gon Freecss is the focus of attention in the latest Character Card released by Bandai Namco for the highly anticipated crossover fighting game: Jump Force . Check it out!

"First comes rock!" Gon Freecss and his Hunter skills will be tested again once more when the battle comes to Earth.



Unite to fight when #JUMPFORCE releases on February 15th! Pre-order today: https://t.co/2aJpkIOzL5 pic.twitter.com/tSFsak1KiI — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) January 17, 2019

Universes collide as legendary manga heroes and villains are transported to our reality. Massive battles fill epic locales as good and evil clashes, while humankind hangs in the balance.

Jump Force will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on the 15th of February.

