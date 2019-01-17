HUNTERXHUNTER's Gon Freecss Is The Latest Character To Get The Spotlight In JUMP FORCE
As fans keep impatiently anticipating Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft's crossover fighting game Jump Force, the developers have managed to keep things interesting by releasing news about the game as often as possible.
HunterXHunter's Gon Freecss is the focus of attention in the latest Character Card released by Bandai Namco for the highly anticipated crossover fighting game: Jump Force. Check it out!
The game will be featuring some of the most iconic fighters from popular anime/manga series, so it is only natural that they give Jump Force the attention it deserves — which is why fans appreciate that Bandai Namco have taken the time to introduce some of the fighters that make up the game's roster.
Today is HunterXHunter's Gon Freecss turn to shine, as Bandai Namco shares a new character card that focuses on the Nen wielder character; showing off some of his moves — as well as his powerful Limitation Transformation.
Take a look:
Universes collide as legendary manga heroes and villains are transported to our reality. Massive battles fill epic locales as good and evil clashes, while humankind hangs in the balance.
Jump Force will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on the 15th of February.
