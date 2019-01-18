Idol Moga Mogami And SIE Worldwide Studios President Discuss RESIDENT EVIL 2: REMAKE
There's a chance you are familiar with the original Resident Evil 2 and remember a hidden Easter Egg that allowed you to play that classic title as a block of tofu which served the development team as a universal tool to test the game's collision detection. The tofu block will return in the upcoming remake (finally releasing next Friday!) alongside Grim Reaper HUNK, one of the most famous RE characters.
In the recent interviews, Japanese idol Moga Mogami and Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios President Shuhei Yoshida discuss what Resident Evil 2 means to them featuring new gameplay footage!
Four days ago, Capcom announced that all Resident Evil 2: Remake players will have a unique opportunity to experience two additional game modes beyond the main story campaign – The 4th Survivor and The Tofu Survivor. The recently shared bunch of short RE2 clips is focused on those two brave characters as well as the Lightning Hawk gun, flash grenade, and the ongoing demo version.
Additionally, Capcom has released two gameplay videos featuring Japanese idol Moga Mogami and Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios President Shuhei Yoshida discussing what the series means to them. Considering that the Remake releases next week, you might want to take a closer look at the highly anticipated title and its most important features in the short videos down below:
The genre-defining masterpiece Resident Evil 2 returns, completely re-built from the ground up for a deeper narrative experience. Using Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, Resident Evil 2 offers a fresh take on the classic survival horror saga with breathtakingly realistic visuals, heart-poundingly immersive audio, a new over-the-shoulder camera, and modernized controls on top of gameplay modes from the original game.
Resident Evil 2 will return reimagined for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on January 25, 2019.
