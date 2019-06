Intentionally Unbalanced Fights Is What Players Should Expect From The Upcoming DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT

Fights will be intentionally unbalanced in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot , according to the game's Director; adding a sense of realism within the world of Dragon Ball in a way that no other game has before.

Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.

Recently, it was revealed thatwill be featuring intentionally unbalanced fights. According to the game's Director Hara Ryosuke, this is done in order to give the game a sense of realism that makes it more accurate when compared to the Dragon Ball manga and anime.Most of the focus in recent Dragon Ball games, according to Ryosuke, is on providing players with a fair player vs player experience, which means that the developers have to work hard on leveling the characters up in order to make matches fair for everytone." explained Ryosuke while also revealing that boss battles are the ones that will be the most unbalanced inThe reason why this is so interesting is because everyone who's watched Dragon Ball knows that Goku, as well as the rest of the Z warriors, always have trouble dealing with new threats. Fights in the Dragon Ball universe are very unbalanced, andembracing this is definitely an interesting move by the developers.is aiming for realism, and intentionally unbalanced battles is a nice change of pace for Dragon Ball games. Without a doubt, this new upcoming game will be something special that Dragon Ball fans will likely appreciate.



Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital) early in 2020.