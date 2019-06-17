Intentionally Unbalanced Fights Is What Players Should Expect From The Upcoming DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT
Recently, it was revealed that Dragon Ball Z Kakarot will be featuring intentionally unbalanced fights. According to the game's Director Hara Ryosuke, this is done in order to give the game a sense of realism that makes it more accurate when compared to the Dragon Ball manga and anime.
Fights will be intentionally unbalanced in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, according to the game's Director; adding a sense of realism within the world of Dragon Ball in a way that no other game has before.
Most of the focus in recent Dragon Ball games, according to Ryosuke, is on providing players with a fair player vs player experience, which means that the developers have to work hard on leveling the characters up in order to make matches fair for everytone.
"A lot of the recent Dragon Ball games have put the focus really heavily on the player-vs.-player aspect, where both characters are somewhat on equal footing. The footing won’t be equal," explained Ryosuke while also revealing that boss battles are the ones that will be the most unbalanced in Dragon ball Z: Kakarot.
"The boss fights are intentionally unbalanced just to depict that difference in strength between where Goku is and where these bosses are. The idea is to immerse the player into what Goku is feeling in those different moments. There are going to be a lot of battles where the enemy will throw a barrage of ki blasts that just fill the screen. Nappa has this massive explosion attack that also blows up an entire area."
The reason why this is so interesting is because everyone who's watched Dragon Ball knows that Goku, as well as the rest of the Z warriors, always have trouble dealing with new threats. Fights in the Dragon Ball universe are very unbalanced, and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot embracing this is definitely an interesting move by the developers.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is aiming for realism, and intentionally unbalanced battles is a nice change of pace for Dragon Ball games. Without a doubt, this new upcoming game will be something special that Dragon Ball fans will likely appreciate.
Relive the thrilling story of Kakarot, the legendary Saiyan better known as Goku, in the all-new Action-RPG DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT, coming early 2020. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT will include English and Japanese voice-over along with subtitles in English, French, Italian, German and Spanish, as well as Russian, Polish and Arabic.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC(digital) early in 2020.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]