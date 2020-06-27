Inti Creates Has Announced That AZURE STRIKER GUNVOLT 3 Is Currently In Development For The Nintendo Switch

We have some great news for Azure Striker GUNVOLT fans, as developer Inti Creates has recently announced that Azure Striker GUNVOLT 3, a proper sequel to the critically acclaimed 2D side-scrolling series, is currently in development for the Nintendo Switch.

Inti Creates took the opportunity to make the announcement during the BitSummit Gaiden event for indie games, while they also revealed that Azure Striker GUNVOLT series creator Yoshihisa Tsuda will be returning as the director; this time with former Mega Man series producer Keiji Inafune as action supervisor.

The Azure Striker GUNVOLT series currently consists of two main entries, a spin-off title in the form of Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX, and an official OAV that was simply titled Azure Striker Gunvolt: The Anime; hopefully this new game will also bring with it a new OAV.

Inti Creates shared a rather interesting announcement trailer that introduces players to an unnamed female character that seems to be a brand-new main protagonist. In the trailer we also get see Gunvolt himself making a comeback, but we see him wearing a Sumeragi Group badge, so it will be interesting to see why he decided to switch sides and join his sworn enemies.

As of this writing, Inti Creates has yet to reveal exactly when the game will be released, so we will have to keep our eyes peeled for any future announcements about Azure Striker GUNVOLT 3.

For those of you worried that Azure Striker GUNVOLT 3 is a Nintendo Switch exclusive, the series has always released for Nintendo consoles first, and is then ported to other platforms, so it is more than likely that the game will release for other consoles and PC at a later date.

Azure Striker GUNVOLT 3 is currently in development exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.