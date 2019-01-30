Jiren Fights Videl In Exciting New Gameplay Trailer For DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ
A couple of weeks ago, rumours were doing the rounds about Jiren the Gray joining the roster in Bandai Namco and Arc System Works' acclaimed Dragon Ball FighterZ as part of the game's Season 2 of downloadable content.
Ahead of tomorrow's release, Bandai Namco has shared an exciting new gameplay trailer for Dragon Ball FighterZ that has newcomers Videl and Jiren being pitted against each other.
It wasn't until the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour Finals that Jiren and Videl — from Dragon Ball Super and Dragon Ball Z, respectively — were indeed joining the game's roster; both of which would become available on the 31st of January for players who have purchased the FighterZ Pass 2.
Videl and Jiren are the first two characters to be introduced and, much like the FighterZ Pass 1, there are still four more character to be revealed in the coming months, and today we get our first gameplay video that shows off both characters — ahead of tomorrow's release — as they engage in an epic battle like only Dragon Ball FighterZ can deliver.
Take a look:
After the success of the Xenoverse series, it’s time to introduce a new classic 2D DRAGON BALL fighting game for this generation’s consoles. DRAGON BALL FighterZ is born from what makes the DRAGON BALL series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its allpowerful fighters.
Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.
