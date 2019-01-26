JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE: LAST SURVIVOR Game Shares Its Second Teaser

Developer Bandai Namco's upcoming action anime battle royale game, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Last Survivor, has released a second teaser. Here is more information on the game.

The official Bandai Namco YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.29-minute teaser trailer for the upcoming anime battle royale game JoJo's Bizzare Adventure: Last Survivor. This is the second teaser the game has released and it shows new footage from the game, introduces the characters and shows off the battle royale mechanics it is adapting.



The game will be available for arcade machines in Japan this summer. Being a true and true battle royale game, it will pit 20 players against each other and only one person wins, the last one standing, the Last Survivor. Characters from the JoJo manga's Part 3, Part 4 and Part 5 will be playable.



The game has a location test planned for this month but did not specify when or where it will be taking place. Players will be able to use all of the game's resources and more specifically, their Stand powers in order to end up victorious. Here is the teaser website where you can check out more on the game.







JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Last Survivor hits arcades in Japan this summer

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE