JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE's Jotaro Kujo And Dio Brando Get Proper Introduction Trailer In JUMP FORCE
Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft's upcoming crossover fighting game, Jump Force, is releasing in a mere 10 days from today, and the developers are still surprising us with more, and more character reveals that make the waiting even more difficult.
Revealed only a day ago, Jotaro Kujo and Dio Brando — from Hirohiko Araki's acclaimed JoJo's Bizarre Adventure series — finally get a proper introduction trailer for Bandai Namco's Jump Force.
Jump Force already boasts a massive roster that features characters from acclaimed Shōnen Jump series like Dragon Ball, Naruto, One Piece, Hunter X Hunter, Bleach, Saint Seiya, and many more; making it one of the biggest crossover fighting games in history right next to Nintendo's acclaimed Super Smash Bros. series.
Yesterday, Bandai Namco officially revealed that Jotaro Kujo and Dio Brando, from Hirohiko Araki's JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure series, would also be joining Jump Force's evergrowing roster; with 12 awesome screenshots of both characters in action.
Since we didn't get a proper trailer to go with those screenshots, Bandai Namco has been kind enough to release a proper gameplay trailer showing off JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's Jotaro and Dio fighting each other and demonstrating some of the over the top techniques they'll be using in Jump Force.
Take a look:
Universes collide as legendary manga heroes and villains are transported to our reality. Massive battles fill epic locales as good and evil clashes, while humankind hangs in the balance.
Jump Force will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on the 15th of February.
