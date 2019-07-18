JUMP FORCE: Bandai Namco Has Confirmed That Kane And Galena Will Be Joining The Game's Roster Next Week
Bandai Namco confirmed, just a few days ago, that Kane and Galena — two of the brand-new original characters created by Akira Toriyama — will be joining the roster of Spike Chunsoft's Jump Force.
Bandai Namco has revealed that Akira Toriyama-created characters Kane and Galena will be joining the roster of Jump Force next week; new screenshots of the characters also released.
While the game's publisher did not give us an official release date for Kane and Galena, they did tell us that these characters would become available via a free update; allowing every player who already owns a copy of Jump Force to download these characters free of cost.
Bandai Namco has recently revealed that both new fighters will become available on the week of the 22nd of July, and the free update will also include a new Raid Boss Battle, sword fighting style Type D, and other bug fixes that make the experience better for players.
The publisher also released some high-definition screenshots of Kane and Galena, which show off both of these characters in action and ready to joing the ambitious roster of Jump Force.
Check it out:
For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Weekly Jump Magazine, the game is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.
Jump Force is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
