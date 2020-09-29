JUMP FORCE: Hiei Is On Full Display With His First Gameplay Trailer

Bandai Namco Entertainment's Jump Force continues to amaze with an awesome new gameplay trailer for Hiei! Hit the jump for more footage on the fan-favorite character!

Fans of shonen manga, both new and old, are all too familiar with Bandai Namco Entertainment's latest fighting game, Jump Force. Taking some of the most iconic characters from Shueisha's history, the game pits them against each other in beautifully designed arenas that cross from the real world and the worlds of the various manga.

Since its release, character packs have been included that continue to add to the roster with some of the most iconic characters from many different series, both good and bad. The second character pass is confirmed to include characters from Hunter x Hunter, Bleach, My Hero Academia, Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, and Yu-Yu Hakusho, the latter which has recently gotten an action-packed reveal!

Following an announcement earlier this month, Hiei is officially making his long-awaited appearance to the game, and with it has just released a brand new trailer! The trailer shows off his powerful move set and animations, while still having some of the same attitude that the series he came from is known for.

There is no official release date, as of yet, aside from confirmation that the DLC will arrive on the Switch next year. The pass will cost $17.99, and each character will go for $3.99; we would love to hear your thoughts on the new video in the comments!





When the real world collides with many of the Shōnen Jump universes, humanity is invaded by the "Venoms", an army of mind-controlled villains led by Kane and Galena. In order to fight back, many heroes are recruited to join the "Jump Force" under the leadership of Director Glover and his A.I. partner Navigator. But a suspicious figure is using both the Jump Force and the Venoms as an attempt to gain a mysterious artifact and merge all worlds into one.



Jump Force is available now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC!