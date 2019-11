JUMP FORCE: New Christmas-Themed Accessories And Outfits Revealed For Spike Chunsoft's Crossover Fighting Game

Christmas-themed accessories and two new outfits are being added to Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft's Jump Force as part of a brand-new Raid Boss Battle event.

Rise up J-Force, a Raid Boss Battle event is live until 11 December 2019 in #JumpForce! Team up with members of your clan to take on Raid Bosses and win Jiraiya and Tsunade outfits!

Every player in a clan will also receive Christmas accessories for their character! pic.twitter.com/ckBA7ORIeL — BANDAI NAMCO EU (@BandaiNamcoEU) November 29, 2019















For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Weekly Jump Magazine, the game is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.

It's that time of the year again, when developers begin to embrace their Christmas spirit and treating players to nice Christmas-themed content to get the most out of the Holidays and their video games, and such is the case of Bandai Namco.Today, and now that Christmas is only a mere month away, Bandai Namco has announced thatwill be getting a brand-new Raid Boss Battle event, which will be live until theand is bringing with it some Christmas accessories and outfits.As per the information revealed on their official Twitter account, Bandai Namco will be giving Raid Boss Battle participants two Naruto outfits based on Tsunade and Jiraiya, as well as a Santa Christmas hat and a white beard for every member of the clan.Take a look:

Jump Force is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.