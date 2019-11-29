JUMP FORCE: New Christmas-Themed Accessories And Outfits Revealed For Spike Chunsoft's Crossover Fighting Game
It's that time of the year again, when developers begin to embrace their Christmas spirit and treating players to nice Christmas-themed content to get the most out of the Holidays and their video games, and such is the case of Bandai Namco.
Christmas-themed accessories and two new outfits are being added to Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft's Jump Force as part of a brand-new Raid Boss Battle event.
Today, and now that Christmas is only a mere month away, Bandai Namco has announced that Jump Force will be getting a brand-new Raid Boss Battle event, which will be live until the 11th of December and is bringing with it some Christmas accessories and outfits.
As per the information revealed on their official Twitter account, Bandai Namco will be giving Raid Boss Battle participants two Naruto outfits based on Tsunade and Jiraiya, as well as a Santa Christmas hat and a white beard for every member of the clan.
Take a look:
For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Weekly Jump Magazine, the game is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.
Jump Force is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]