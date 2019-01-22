JUMP FORCE: New Images Of Garena And Kane, As Well As The Game's Story Mode Make Their Way Online
As the release date for Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft's highly anticipated Jump Force draws closer, the developers have managed to kee the fans' interest alive and kicking by releasing new information about the game, and even revealing new fighters to join the roster.
This new batch of pictures for Jump Force show off newcomers Garena and Kane, as well as revealing the villains for the game's Story Mode — surprisingly led by a possessed Vegeta.
Just recently the developers for Jump Force revealed that a bunch of characters from the Naurto series were being added to the game's roster; making fans of the popular manga and anime series excited, especially those fans who are still waiting for even more series to be added to the game — which is something that the devs could definitely do before the game releases.
The latest batch of screenshots released by Bandai Namco show us Akira Toriyama's new original characters Garena and Kane — both of which have already been confirmed to be playable in the game — as well as a glimpse of the villains in Jump Force's story mode; mysteriously led by a possessed Vegeta.
Take a look:
Universes collide as legendary manga heroes and villains are transported to our reality. Massive battles fill epic locales as good and evil clashes, while humankind hangs in the balance.
Jump Force will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on the 15th of February.
