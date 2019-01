JUMP FORCE: New Images Of Garena And Kane, As Well As The Game's Story Mode Make Their Way Online

This new batch of pictures for Jump Force show off newcomers Garena and Kane, as well as revealing the villains for the game's Story Mode — surprisingly led by a possessed Vegeta.

Which heroes will you choose to go up against Garena and Kane? Check out these all new screenshots of the JUMP FORCE villains.



Unite To Fight this February 15th when #JUMPFORCE launches! Pre-order now: https://t.co/2aJpkJ6b9F pic.twitter.com/nfUrHpFvn0 — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) January 22, 2019

The manga villains are coming for Earth! Here are the latest screenshots of the #JUMPFORCE story mode.



Earth needs you to UNITE TO FIGHT! Pre-order today: https://t.co/2aJpkJ6b9F pic.twitter.com/L3uzMrsmUf — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) January 21, 2019

Universes collide as legendary manga heroes and villains are transported to our reality. Massive battles fill epic locales as good and evil clashes, while humankind hangs in the balance.

Jump Force will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on the 15th of February.

