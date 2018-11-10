JUMP FORCE Reveals Pegasus Saint Seiya And Dragon Saint Shiryu
The official Bandai YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.26 minute character trailer for two Knights of the Zodiac, Saint Seya and Saint Shiryu. The battle for Earth reaches the Cosmos with these powerful blue Pegasus attacks as well as green Dragon abilities. The video also reveals a new map, it looks like a cave where players will be fighting both outside and inside of.
Developer Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd.'s upcoming anime fighting game, Jump Force, has released a new character trailer for both Pegasus Saint Seiya and Dragon Saint Shiryu. Here is more on information.
The two warriors have their emblematic red/gray and green armor, keeping the classic look. However, when they activate the golden armor, things get to a different level of power and the characters become much stronger. We can see both of their ultimate moves and just how devastating they can be.
Jump Force is devloped by Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd., Unreal Engine is the software used to power it up, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment publishes it and it will be available on February 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The closed beta will begin tomorrow, here are more details.
