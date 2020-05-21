JUMP FORCE: The Official Release Date For SHOTO TODOROKI Has Been Announced

The long awaited release date for My Hero Academia's Shoto Todoroki, for Jump Force, has been revelaed. Hit the jump to find out when he will be playable.

Jump Force is the most recent 3v3 arena fighter, released by Bandai Namco Entertainment. The game features characters from multiple series, that appeared in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump. What makes the game so fun (aside from having Naruto, Goku and Luffy on a team) is the ability to use characters from teh storied history of Shonen Jump. Including characters from classic manga like City Hunter, and more recent series like Black Clover.

The game has recently completed its first character pass, which allowed for even more characters to enter the arena. The response from those releases was overly positive and because of that, another character pass has been set to release; that will include even more characters! Some shows that will be included in this release will be Yu Yu Hakusho, Hunter X Hunter, Jojo's Bizarre Adventure, My Hero Academia and Bleach. The most recent character has even had its release date revealed!

Towards the end of May, Shoto Todoroki, of My Hero Academia, will be making his way to the battlefield! Originally announced, with a character trailer, in April, no one knew exactly when to expect the release of the DLC. Well now these concerns can be put to rest, as the hero helps to break up some of the boredom during lockdown.





Excited for the new character? Big fan of My Hero Academia? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments! The DLC will release on all consoles (except Switch, which will come later this year) and Steam, on Friday, for Character Pass 2 players; and on May 26th for everyone else!