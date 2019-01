Kaguya Ōtsutsuki Stands No Chance Against Boruto Uzumaki In All-New JUMP FORCE Trailer

For the first time ever, the most famous Manga heroes are thrown into a whole new battleground: our world. Uniting to fight the most dangerous threat, the Jump Force will bear the fate of the entire human kind. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Weekly Jump Magazine, the game is making the most of latest technologies to bring characters to life in a never-seen-before realistic design.

Bandai Namco's upcoming fighting extravaganza Jump Force is all about pitting two teams of three against each other in sprawling 3D arenas. In the full game, the well-known characters will not only duke it out at famous real-world locations like New York City's Times Square, Mexico, Matterhorn, and Hong Kong, but the game will also be featuring some iconic manga and anime locations like Namek from Dragon Ball Z, Konoha Village from Naruto, and even Rurouni Kenshin's exotic Kamiya Dojo.The Japanese game developement studio has released yet another gameplay trailer for Jump Force, this time showcasing the epic brawl between two fan-favorite characters from Masashi Kishimoto's critically acclaimed Naruto series – Boruto Uzumaki, Naruto's controversial firstborn (who also stars in his own anime series) and Princess Kaguya Ōtsutsuki, the god-like first wielder of chakra on Earth.Boruto Uzumaki and Princess Ōtsutsuki won't be the only two playable Naruto characters in Jump Force, as the player will also have a chance to battle other heroes as Gaara, Kakashi Hatake, Naruto Uzumaki, and Sasuke Uchiha. Jump Force releases in three weeks, so be sure to take a closer look at Boruto and Kaguya's special moves and effective abilities in the recent gameplay trailer down below:

Jump Force will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC February 15, 2019.