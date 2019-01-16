KEMONO FRIENDS 3 Anime Short Is Entering Production

Studio Yaoyorozu's Japanese adventure comedy fantasy anime, Kemono Friends , has announced a short anime production that will be accompanying the mobile game Kemono Friends 3 . Here are the details.

Developer and publisher Sega has announced via Twitter that development on a short anime project in the Kemono Friends franchise has started. This short project is being made thanks to the amount of people that pre-registered for the Kemono Friends 3 mobile game. The game has acquired over 10,00 pre-registrations and if the title goes over the 15k mark, Sega will reveal more projects.

Sega is developing two games: Kemono Friends 3: Planet Tours, an arcade game and a mobile game titled Kemono Friends 3. The publisher states that if the mobile game gets more than 10,000 preregistrations, a new anime short will be produced.

The arcade game is described as an "all ages card game" debuting on January 25. The mobile game will be free with in-app purchases. The mobile game did not specify a launch date but it will launch this year as well. As soon as more information on these new games pop up, we will let you know.

A manga adaptation for the upcoming second season of the anime series, Kemono Friends 2, has been announced. The manga will debut in the magazine's next issue launching on January 26 with Ryu Naito performing the illustrations. These are the only details that have been shared, as soon as more pops up, we will let you know.

The anime sequel's director is Ryuichi Kimura, Takuya Masumoto is under series composition, Nobuyuki Abe is the sound director, Akiyuki Tateyama produces the music and Shinnosuke Numata is the animation producer. Tomason is the studio animating the project.

The only two members revealed are Riko Kooike and Yui Ishikawa. The three main characters and their voice actors in season 1 were: Yuka Ozaki as Serval, Aya Uchida as Kaban and Aya Uchida as Lucky Beast. The first season aired from January 11, 2017 to March 29, 2017 and has a total of 12 episodes. Yaoyorozu animated this project and can be found in Crunchyroll. Kemono Friends 2 will premiere on January 7, 2019.

The manga series that inspired this anime series ran from May 26, 2015 to January 26, 2017 and has 2 volumes with 20 chapters. Fly wrote the story and drew the illustrations, Shounen Ace serialized it. The manga also had a couple of spin-off series titled "Kemono Friends Komikku Ansorojii Japari Man Hen" and "Kemono Friends Komikku Ansorojii Japari Man Hen".