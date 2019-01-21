KENKA BANCHO OTOME: New Trailer Revealed For Upcoming Video Game

Upcoming video game, Kenko Bancho Otome, will be releasing soon and with that a brand new teaser has been revealed. Hit the jump to check it out!

Set one year after the first game, Kenka Bancho Otome: 2nd Rumble, will be releasing on the PS Vita and is set to feature the return of the main two cast members, who will also be performing the games theme. Make sure to check out the new trailer and theme in the video below!







The theme, "Super High School!", will be performed by KENN and Shouta Aoi and the game as a whole will also have a limited edition release. This release will have a soundtrack and Drama CD, an art book and comic booklet, thank you cards and "Sleeping Face" snapshots. Excited for the brand new game? Think the new tune will be catchy? Share your thoughts in the comments! THe game releases on PS Vita on March 14th.

