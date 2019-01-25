KINGDOM HEARTS 3: Promo Video Shows Off New Gameplay Mechanics

Kingdom Hearts 3 is just days away and to excite the masses a brand new breakdown video has been revealed on the new gameplay mechanics! Hit the jump for more!

Kingdom Hearts 3, after over a decade, is finally concluding Sora's story. The wait is almost over, with the countdown getting smaller and smaller with each hour. To help stoke the fires of excitement, Playstation has released a video on the brand new gameplay mechanics for the upcoming game. In the 3 minute video, a breakdown shows off the multitude of changes that have been made since Kingdom Hearts 2. In the video, it is discussed that the combat mechanics will include transforming keyblades and a hot swap mechanic for each obtained blade, during combat!. Attractions will also be used as a combat too and there have also been additions to the gummi ship and a new mini games section! Check out the video below!







Excited for what is sure to be a gaming event and milestone for the community? Share your thoughts in the commetns! Kingdom Hearts 3 releases on the US on January 29th on Xbox One and Playstation 4.

