KINGDOM HEARTS: DARK ROAD Mobile Game Announces Delay In Release

New mobile game, Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road, has announced that it will be delaying its release. Hit the jump to learn more on the Xehanort prequel!

In 2019, the world saw the release of Kingdom Hearts 3. Not only was the game a long time coming, it was also the conclusion to a large chunk of the narrative of the villain Xehanort. The game was a massive success, selling 5 million copies worldwide, and even released a new DLC story add-on, earlier this year. Many of the franchises fans have grown with the story and have tons of memories attatched to it. With that, it makes a whole generation excited for the different avenues that are available to learn more about the world.

One such avenue has been the mobile video game genre. 2016 saw the release of Kingdom Hearts x (pronounced "key") and chronicled the story of the events just before the keyblade war. The game was a major hit for mobile platforms and was relaunched in 2017 as Kingdom Hearts Union x [Cross]. The game has been running ever since and has even tied to Kingdom Hearts 3!

After the the release of the 3rd console game, Square Enix has released the plan for "Project Xehanort", which is a prequel project that delves into the origin of the series' main villain. A new mobile game, titled Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road, was set to release this spring; however an announcement from the game's Twitter has revealed that there will be a delay in the release "due to current conditions".





Sad for the delay? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments section! More news on the release of Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road will becoming in June!