KINGDOM HEARTS III: Here's The Official Music Video For The Game's "Face My Fears" Theme Song
Kingdom Hearts III has been out for about a week and appears to have lived up to the hype. A tradition of the long-running, fantasy, sandbox series is to feature a song by Japanese singer-songwriter Hikaru Utada. This time around Utada teams up with American musician Skrillex with an original song by the name of "Face My Fears".
"Face My Fears", the opening theme song of Kingdom Hearts III (by Skrillex and Hikaru Utada), has gotten its own official music-video. Check it out...
While the song itself has been out since the 18th of January, only now has the official music-video been released. Now you can listen to the epic, dubstep goodness with new footage of Sora adventuring through the many worlds of Kingdom Hearts III going on throughout.
This music video comes courtesy of Skrillex's YouTube channel. Racking up over 200,000 views within the single day that it's been out and its comments containing unanimous praise; it seems like "Face My Fears" is a hit with Kingdom Hearts fans. Check out the new music-video below:
KINGDOM HEARTS III tells the story of the power of friendship and light vs. darkness as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney and Pixar worlds, KINGDOM HEARTS follows the journey of Sora, an unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Sora, Donald, and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to overcome tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.
Kingdom Hearts III is out now on both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
