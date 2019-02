KINGDOM HEARTS III: Here's The Official Music Video For The Game's "Face My Fears" Theme Song

Kingdom Hearts III has been out for about a week and appears to have lived up to the hype. A tradition of the long-running, fantasy, sandbox series is to feature a song by Japanese singer-songwriter Hikaru Utada. This time around Utada teams up with American musician Skrillex with an original song by the name ofWhile the song itself has been out since the 18th of January, only now has the official music-video been released. Now you can listen to the epic, dubstep goodness with new footage of Sora adventuring through the many worlds of Kingdom Hearts III going on throughout.This music video comes courtesy of. Racking up over 200,000 views within the single day that it's been out and its comments containing unanimous praise; it seems like "Face My Fears" is a hit with Kingdom Hearts fans. Check out the new music-video below: