KINGDOM HEARTS III: Highly Anticipated Re:Mind DLC Expansion Is Now Available To Download
Kingdom Hearts III released almost exactly a year ago for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The action-adventure role-playing game sees Sora joined by Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, and all manner of Disney, Pixar, and Final Fantasy characters.
Kingdom Hearts III Re:Mind is a long-awaited and highly anticipated DLC expansion for the base Kingdom Hearts III game that is now available to download on the PlayStation 4 — as of yesterday — from the PlayStation Store. Kingdom Hearts III Re:Mind will be available to download on the Xbox One from tomorrow (January 25th).
There are two different versions of Kingdom Hearts III Re:Mind available to purchase. The standard edition costs $29.99 and includes a bunch of new content, features, and gameplay challenges. The other version costs $39.99 and includes all that the cheaper iteration does as well as an exclusive recording of the Kingdom Hearts Orchestra -World of Tres- Osaka performance.
Below is both a synopsis and trailer for the Kingdom Hearts III Re:Mind DLC expansion:
Re Mind – the other tale that unfolded during the climax of KINGDOM HEARTS III. Determined to rescue Kairi, Sora travels to the Keyblade Graveyard a short time before the final battle was to take place. Lacking a corporeal form, he traces the hearts of the seven guardians of light. Through experiencing their personal battles firsthand, Sora is about to discover truths that he has never before imagined.
