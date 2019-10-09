KINGDOM HEARTS: III New DLC Trailer Released For The Third Installment

Kingdom Hearts 3 has finally had its new DLC trailer unveiled for eager fans. Hit the jump for details on the new story and Sora's new form!

Square Enix's Youtube channel has officially released the DLC trailer to Kingdom Hearts 3, aptly titled, Re:Mind. The trailer, released during the Tokyo Game Show, gives fans a glimpse at the new story and new form that Sora can use. The trailer can be viewed below for fans to check out! Spoiler warning for Kingdom Hearts 3.







The new DLC has announced that it will include a new scenario called "Re Mind", a "limit cut episode", two new boss fights, and a secret episode. An announcement also came that with the release of the new DLC, a new free DLC featuring a new keyblade and form, will be releasing aroudn the time of the paid DLC. Excited fo the new content? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! The DLC will be coming this winter!





