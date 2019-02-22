KONOSUBA: LABYRINTH OF HOPE AND THE GATHERING OF ADVENTURERS Delayed Several Months
In 2012, Konosuba happened. What began as a light novel grew in popularity and spawned a franchise which would also inspiring both amazing manga and anime adaptations, and now eventually, even it's very own video game.
Dissapointing news for fans of Konosuba today as a new announcement has revealed a delay in the upcoming role playing video game's release. Read on to find out what was said and when to expect the game!
The anime only has two seasons released so far (with at least two more confirmed to come) but it has gained massive recognition for it's zaniness. Konosuba: God's Blessing On This Wonderful World is the title of the show, though the video game has an even longer and more ridiculous one of it's own.The show follows Konosuba, a geek who dies and gets reincarnated by a Goddess into a world that allows him to adventure in what becomes essentially his very own RPG. Together with the Goddess who revives him, the title character puts together a "party" to bring down the deadly Demon King, while accepting quests and gaining notoriety along the way.
A show with a premise as such had only a matter of time before it would be given that an RPG adaptation. Just that was announced last year in the form of Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! Labyrinth of Hope and the Gathering of Adventurers! The game would be released on both PS4 and PS Vita. Unfortunately, the release date has now been pushed back according to the following statement from Entergram.
Due to circumstances in production, the decision was made to delay the release of the PlayStation 4 and PS Vita-exclusive software KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Labyrinth of Hope and the Gathering of Adventurers! as indicated below. We offer our sincerest apologies to the fans we inconvenienced who have been looking forward to this product.
It's still only this Summer for those gamers who are waiting in Japan, which isn't too far away, but there is no stateside release date as of yet, unfortunately. In the meantime, make sure to re-watch the anime, which just received a fantastic English dub which has fans raving. Also, check out the game trailer below to see what you think!
Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! Labyrinth of Hope and the Gathering of Adventurers! will now be released on June 19th, 2019 for PS4 and PS Vita in Japan, with no word on a stateside release dare.
