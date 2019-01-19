LAPIS X LABYRINTH Video Game Shares English Trailer And Release Date

The official NIS America YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.52-minute promotional video for the upcoming action role-playing game Lapis x Labyrinth. The video is titled Steps to Success and shows new footage from the game, quest objectives, labyrinth routes, how much loot players can find, gems and confirms the release date of May 28 for both Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. The game has Japanese audio and English subtitles.



The physical version of the game will be available through its limited edition only. Publisher NIS America has not revealed what the limited edition features. The digital format of the game will have the "normal" version available, for players that are not looking for extra content.



Hirokazu Itano performed both directing and character design duties. The game implements the "DANGO" system, where players can build a four-member party from the eight options available. In the middle of combat, players can swap characters and create different attacks. Here are the classes available: hunter, necromancer, shielder, maid, gunner, wizard, destroyer and bishop.



When a struggling village falls on hard times and is desperate need of wealth, there's only one solution: gather your comrades, venture into the Labyrinth below the Golden Forest, and claim the piles of gold and treasures hidden within! You will need all your courage and wits to survive the dangers ahead, but the treasures that await you are well worth it! Customize your team with over 4,000 unique combinations, then use the creative stacking mechanic to perform synchronized attacks. When you've racked up enough destruction, unleash the explosive power of Fever Mode to really make the cash flow! With 8 different character classes, engaging monster encounters, and stylish, over-the-top visuals, this adventure has everything you need to make it rain!

Lapis x Labyrinth is out on May 28